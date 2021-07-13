Digitalcoin Market Cap Hits $417,407.84 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $417,407.84 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,693.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.44 or 0.06060642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00408185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.68 or 0.01442715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.11 or 0.00621267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00423495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00319858 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,564,263 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

