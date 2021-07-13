Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00844951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

