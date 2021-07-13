Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,953 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Fidelity National Financial worth $87,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,661 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

