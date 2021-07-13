Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $82,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,283,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.42 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.