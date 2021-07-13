Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.25 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.48% of iRobot worth $85,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

