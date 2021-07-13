Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.40 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Teledyne Technologies worth $85,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $426.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

