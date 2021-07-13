Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.97% of Johnson Outdoors worth $86,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.