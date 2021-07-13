Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Graco worth $86,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 90,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,322 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Graco by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

