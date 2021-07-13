Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of Independent Bank worth $87,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

