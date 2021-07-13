Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.31% of New Jersey Resources worth $88,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

