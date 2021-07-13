Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.39% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $82,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.