Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,080 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $87,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,577,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 117,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.