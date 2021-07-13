Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04.

RAPT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. 283,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.