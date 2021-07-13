DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) Insider Charles R. Kraus Sells 18,500 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $61,975.00.

NYSE DRTT opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

