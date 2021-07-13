DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) Insider Charles R. Kraus Sells 18,500 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $61,975.00.
NYSE DRTT opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.