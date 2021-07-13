disBalancer Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $302,593.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,730 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

