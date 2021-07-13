DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0384 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $432,948.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

