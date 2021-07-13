DODO Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $128.35 million and approximately $88.45 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00883811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005384 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

