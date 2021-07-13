Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.90% of Dominion Energy worth $549,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 63,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

