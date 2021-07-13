Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.16

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $85.16, with a volume of 4386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

