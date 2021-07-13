Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Donaldson traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 5482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

