Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 276.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

