DopeCoin Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $495,205.91 and $1,548.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00403024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.