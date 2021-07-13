Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.30. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$15.84, with a volume of 55,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$514.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

