DOS Network (DOS) Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, DOS Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One DOS Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOS Network has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $90,357.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00844951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

DOS Network Coin Profile

DOS Network (CRYPTO:DOS) is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

