Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Dover by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 1,323.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.