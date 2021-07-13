DoYourTip (DYT) Market Capitalization Tops $566,826.32

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $566,826.32 and approximately $25,460.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00220080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00813695 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

