Dragon Coins (DRG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $848,158.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.