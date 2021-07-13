DragonVein (DVC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,858.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $41,858.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,596.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.91 or 0.01429313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00421804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00078901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

