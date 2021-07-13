Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DFH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 20th

Dream Finders Homes’ (NASDAQ:DFH) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 20th. Dream Finders Homes had issued 9,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Dream Finders Homes’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

