Dreamcoin (DRM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $45,716.68 and $97.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,657,546 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.