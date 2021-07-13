DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

