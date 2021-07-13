Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.64. 15,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 583,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

