Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.03. 13,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 732,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Insiders have sold 46,190 shares of company stock worth $1,826,167 over the last ninety days.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.