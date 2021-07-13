DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Cut by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,884,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,380,778 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 12.6% of 40 North Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 40 North Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of DuPont de Nemours worth $454,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,023. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.82.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

