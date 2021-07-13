DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

KTF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,744. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

