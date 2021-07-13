DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
KTF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,744. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.