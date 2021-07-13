DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 21,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,372. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.