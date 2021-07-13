DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 1,512.5% in June

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,512.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 193,617 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,732,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

