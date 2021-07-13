E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.98% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,858. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

