E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.13 ($11.92). E.On shares last traded at €10.13 ($11.92), with a volume of 4,959,136 shares traded.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.12 ($13.09).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

