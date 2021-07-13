EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $885,847.71 and $123,145.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00826624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

