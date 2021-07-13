ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.68

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.68 and last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 132816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Several brokerages have commented on ECN. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.56%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

