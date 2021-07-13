Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 3.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ecolab worth $263,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

