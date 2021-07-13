Edgar R. Smith III Purchases 3,659 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $70,801.65.
NYSE:FGBI opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $21.29.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.