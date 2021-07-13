Edgeware Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $807,117.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

