Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 263,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,184. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

