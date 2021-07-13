Editas Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:EDIT) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.73). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

EDIT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,961. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

