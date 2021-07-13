Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.70% of United States Cellular worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

