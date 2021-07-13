Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $20,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $42.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3,760.60. 104,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,356.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

