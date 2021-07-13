Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 54,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in NIKE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.35. 104,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,538. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $162.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,118 shares of company stock valued at $61,230,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

