Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $21 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after acquiring an additional 855,625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of JD stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

